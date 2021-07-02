rains-delay-‘second-season’-for-mill-rats,-miners

Jul. 2—The Johnstown Mill Rats and West Virginia Miners entered Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Thursday evening looking for a fresh perspective in the Prospect League.

The teams held the final two spots in the East — Ohio River Valley Division standings as the first half concluded.

But in the Prospect League, the second half of the schedule offers new life, regardless of where a team finished in the first half.

Lafayette (Wabash River Division), Champion City (Ohio River Valley Division), O’Fallon (Prairie Land Division) and Normal (Greater River Division) all clinched playoff berths by winning first-half division titles.

The second-half winners will also advance to the playoffs (second-place teams in the second half advance should the same team clinch the division again).

“We were so excited to play today,” said Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn moments after the game officially was postponed by rain following a 45-minute delay.

“Obviously, with the season restarting, guys were in good spirits. We were looking to come out and start the second half off hot, but Mother Nature had different plans for us.”

Johnstown went 7-22 and was 10 games behind both Champion City and Chillicothe, the two teams tied for first place in the division with identical 17-12 records.

The Miners were 15-13, only 1 1/2 games out of first and 8 1/2 ahead of Johnstown.

“I think that’s one of the most positive things we can do as a league,” Miners manager Tim Epling said of the opportunity to compete in the second half. “It’s like anything else. When you’re competitive by nature, when you know you have a second chance, it just puts a lot of freshness back into it.

“I’ve been in a situation when you were out of it at the beginning. It’s just so hard and makes the year so miserable because you want to win.”

Steady rains fell in the region throughout Thursday.

A brief window surfaced on the radar and the teams hoped to play. But about 10 minutes before the scheduled first pitch, the skies darkened and a shower lasted for nearly an hour.

“Obviously, we could have waited it out with the all-turf surface and started the game at 9 o’clock, but the mound just wasn’t going to hold up,” Lynn said. “That’s something we’ll have to fix for (Friday’s) doubleheader.”

The teams will meet for a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 4 p.m. Friday at the Point.

Lynn said despite his team’s collecting only seven first-half wins, the players were eager to work with a 0-0 record again.

“Our guys weren’t really aware of that (reboot) until about halfway through the first half,” Lynn said. “Now that they know it restarts, they’re looking forward to a fresh start.

“We’re bringing some reinforcements in, some new pitchers, a couple new position players to add some more fire to our lineup. Hopefully we’re going to be able to turn this thing around early and make a run at the playoffs.”

The Mill Rats already have added left-handed pitcher Devin Lewis of State University of New York (SUNY) Cobleskill and right-hander Benson Miller of Georgia Highlands College to the roster. Lynn said right-hander Dylan Vega of the State College of Florida Manatees in Bradenton is expected to join the team on Monday.

“We have a left-handed pitcher, the No. 1 starter at SUNY Cobbleskill, a Division III program. He’s going to be an 86 to 88 lefty starter for us,” Lynn said of Lewis.

“We have a junior college kid from Georgia Highlands down in the Atlanta area, Gainesville, Georgia,” Lynn said of Miller.

“He’s a bullpen guy, two to three innings, two or three times a week. Look for him to eat up some innings on the back half, which we’ve been struggling with.”

Vega, 6-foot-2 righty, also plays the outfield.

“He’s a walk-on at USF (University of South Florida) this fall,” Lynn said. “He’s a closer, a one-inning guy, 88 to 90.”

University of Tennessee junior Trey Lipscomb is a 6-3 right-hander from Frederick, Maryland. Another Volunteer, 5-10 outfielder Christian Scott of Clarksville, Tennessee, also will join the Mill Rats after being a part of a 50-win NCAA College World Series participant.

“We just signed two University of Tennessee guys who just got done playing in Omaha,” Lynn said. “A center fielder and a shortstop. We’re looking forward to them coming in and adding some fuel to our lineup.

“Both of them got time at Tennessee,” he added. “They played a pretty vital piece in Tennessee’s run to Omaha.”