Rainbow Six Siege Quarantine event details: New game mode, release date, more – Dexerto

Team Rainbow is about to tackle their biggest task yet in Rainbow Six Siege. The upcoming Quarantine event is set to be one of the game’s largest with a new game mode, skins, and more.

It’s been teased and touted for years, and now, the Rainbow Six Quarantine event might finally be arriving in Siege.

While Extraction, the next title in the Rainbow Six franchise, has been delayed, players will be able to get a little taste of the action in the next Siege event. Here’s what we know so far.

Siege Quarantine game mode leaks: Nest Destruction

The new in-game game mode for the Quarantine event is reportedly called Nest Destruction, according to leaks. Taking place on an infected Consulate map, attackers must destroy the defender’s (Proteans) nests to stop the zombie-like invasion. It is a 5v5 game mode.

y6s2_qa.bik

Proteans have 650 HP, however they die if they stay outside of the building for too long. Once the 10 second timer ticks over, they die.

They also don’t have access to weapons, instead getting equipped with Barbed Wire and a dash charge to run at and melee enemies to death. The charge refreshes after 10 seconds.

“Proteans are strange organisms with human-like features. They use melee attacks to eliminate threats and can fast dash through soft surfaces,” the leaked in-game bio reads.

The nests rotate around bomb sites ⁠— from Piano Room and Archives to Admin and Consul on the top floor ⁠— but the middle nest will always be in play.

Little update for this

You have a choice of around 20 attackers to play, and only five Proteans. You can find the full list of Operators involved in Nest Destruction below.

Defenders (Proteans)

Aruni

Jager

Kaid

Mira

Warden

Attackers

Ace

Amaru

Ash

Blackbeard

Buck

Capitao

Finka

Flores

Fuze

Gridlock

Hibana

IQ

Maverick

Nokk

Nomad

Sledge

Thermite

Zero

Zofia

Rainbow Six Quarantine teasers emerge on Twitter

Teasers have emerged on Twitter in the lead-up to the event, confirming some of the leaked details.

The two snippets both refer to events happening at the French Consulate on the Ivory Coast, where the Consulate map is based.

🚧 This is a routine safety announcement 🚧

Everything is under control.

🚧 This is a routine safety announcement 🚧

Everything is under control.

Have a lovely day.

One of the snippets says the metro system around the consulate is closed “due to a gas leak”, while the other says “a lot of people aren’t buying the official story”.

If the leaks are anything to go by, this problem is a little bit more than a gas leak. The conspiracy theories being floated around by the radio host might be right on the money.

🎙️ Rumors are spreading around the French Consulate in Ivory Coast.

🎙️ Rumors are spreading around the French Consulate in Ivory Coast.

We seem to have a situation…

Rainbow Six Quarantine event skins

There’s no confirmation of any in-game cosmetics or rewards tied to the event, but the Proteans have been overhauled with monster-like skins. Whether these will be added into the base game after the event remains to be seen.

The attackers have also been reskinned as “REACT” agents, decked out in full biohazard suits. These uniforms and weapon skins could potentially be added in a future update too.

Rainbow Six Quarantine event release date

The Rainbow Six Quarantine event is set to release on August 3. Leakers have estimated the event will run for three weeks, ending on August 24.

We will update this piece once official details are made public.