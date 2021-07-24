Rainbow Six Siege Dev Thinks Creating A Sequel Is The Wrong Move – TheGamer

Rainbow Six Siege has come a long way since its launch in 2015, and that doesn’t look to change any time soon. According to Leroy Athanassoff, creative director on Siege, the game will continue to see “incremental” updates that slowly change its overall framework, but doesn’t think creating a sequel is the right move for its audience.

The statement came during a recent AMA on Reddit, when Athanassoff began discussing the future of Siege. While there’s no doubt a bright future ahead of the game, the team is reluctant to launch a sequel – even though Rainbow Six Siege has been on the market for over five years. Instead, it sounds like frequent updates and content drops will continue to change the DNA of Siege:

“Siege is an evolving game – the Siege of the future will be dramatically different from today’s Siege, to the point where we could call it Siege 2,” Athanassoff said. “However, as a team, we strongly believe we can bring about these changes in an incremental way, within the current Siege framework.”

He continued, “Siege 2 would mean a new game, a new environment, probably a new inventory, and maybe a new dev team. We do not feel that this is what is needed for the community. We care about your investment in the game, we do not want to move to a new one. Instead, we want to protect your investment and increase its value it by making your current ‘home’ (which is SIEGE) even better. It’s like renovations to your old house to make it up to date, shiny and appealing.”

So, there you haven’t. Rainbow Six Siege 2 will technically never exist, but you can expect the current game to evolve and see constant upgrades as long as it’s on the market.

Speaking of which, Siege recently saw a massive update, bringing a new Defender to the mix and offering up some new strategies and playstyles.

NEXT: Rainbow Six Extraction And Rider’s Republic Delayed To January 2022, Riders Republic Delayed To October 28

One Gamer Has Recreated The First Level Of Sly Cooper In Fortnite Let’s hope this isn’t the most we see of Sly.

Read Next

About The Author