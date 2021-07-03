Rainbow Six Siege Board Game Kickstarter Demolishes Goal – GameRant

Gaming fans have shown once again that the crossover of those who play both video games and board games is significant. Ubisoft’s official board game for Rainbow Six Siege has demolished its targeted crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter. 6: Siege – The Board Game targeted a goal of just $100,000, a modest sum by any standards. When the successful Kickstarter campaign ended on July 1, however, 6: Siege – The Board Game had collected more than $1.5 million with more than 10,800 backers.

6: Siege – The Board Game may have an awkward title, likely due to legal reasons, but it’s authentically based on the Rainbow Six Siege video game. Its gameplay boils down to an asymmetric tactical game in which players, split between Attackers and Defenders, shift their units around maps with destructible environments. The overall structure mirrors Rainbow Six Siege and takes clear and direct inspiration from the game at all levels of the board game’s design.

The base pledge in order to acquire a copy of 6: Siege – The Board Game is $69, which includes the base game and a variety of Kickstarter-exclusive bonus content. Around 3,500 backers picked this option. For $199, buyers get not only the base game, but five expansions and two map packs as well as the Kickstarter-exclusive bonuses. Around 2,481 backers picked this. Lastly, there’s a $269 package that includes all of the above, plus accessories including a dice tray and set. An impressive 2,912 backers went all in for this set.

Those worried that they might have missed out on the 6: Siege – The Board Game Kickstarter will have one last chance to join in. Closer to the release of the board game, the campaign will launch a Pledge Manager where Kickstarter backers can add or remove options from their order. At this time, new backers will be able to join in. Barring that, it’s confirmed that 6: Siege – The Board Game will eventually come to retail, as well. For those worried the project may never ship, the board game maker Mythic is known to be a reliable deliverer on Kickstarter.

While it isn’t explicitly stated why a game based on such a popular franchise as Rainbow Six Siege is choosing to go on Kickstarter, it’s unsurprising. Kickstarter campaigns for board games are very lucrative. $1.5 million up front to help with production, before retail even enters the picture, is a persuasive way to make a board game. And that’s why Ubisoft is just one of many game developers partnering to launch a board game on Kickstarter.

Those who have backed 6: Siege – The Board Game on Kickstarter will have to wait some time before their purchase ultimately arrives. The tentative release date for 6: Siege – The Board Game is in June 2022. That’s plenty of time to play Rainbow Six Siege in the meantime.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

