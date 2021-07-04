Rain doesn’t stop former Pres. Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Sarasota – WFLA

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of people showed up in support of former President Donald Trump Saturday evening at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.

Despite bouts of rain earlier in the evening, Trump held a “Save America” rally, which officially kicked off at 8:30 p.m.

Sarasota police had warned drivers that traffic delays were possible throughout the day.

Ringling Boulevard from South Tuttle Avenue to South Pompano Avenue were closed until the event was over.

One person who wasn’t in attendance, however, is Gov. Ron DeSantis, who focused on assisting rescue efforts in Surfside as well as monitor Tropical Storm Elsa.

The governor’s office sent the following statement to 8 On Your Side:

“We can confirm that the Governor will not attend the rally in Sarasota. He spoke with President Trump, who agreed that it was the right decision, because the Governor’s duty is to be in Surfside making sure the families and community have what they need in the aftermath of this tragedy. Governor DeSantis would have gone to the rally in normal circumstances. He is sure the rally will draw a big crowd on this holiday weekend, as many Floridians are excited to attend.” Press Secretary Christina Pushaw



You can watch the former president’s fully rally in the video player above.