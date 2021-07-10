Rahul Vaidya says Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 improved his bond with Abhinav Shukla: ‘We have moved on’ – Hindustan Times

Rahul Vaidya, who shared cold vibes with Abhinav Shukla during their time on Bigg Boss 14, said that their relationship improved while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rahul said that he and Abhinav went from not being able to see eye-to-eye in the Bigg Boss house to ‘joking and laughing’ in Cape Town.

During Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya was often at loggerheads with Abhinav Shukla and his wife Rubina Dilaik. On the show, Rahul even called Abhinav ‘nalla (useless)’.

Speaking with a leading daily, Rahul said that he now shares a better bond with Abhinav. “During Bigg Boss 14, we would not see each other eye-to-eye, not sit together or talk or in fact, we never sat across a table to have food, because the nature of the show was such. But Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is totally different. I am not a person who likes to have baggage in life, apne aap ko jitna khali rakho, light rakho (the lighter you keep yourself) you go ahead in life. I don’t have the patience and the strength to hold on to the grudges. That’s why I am very happy that we have moved on,” he said.

“We were having fun on the show, we were joking and laughing about things on the show. We at least had a good time on the show. That’s why I am very happy that we have moved on. We have progressed from no relation to having a decent relation,” he added.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty, will premiere on Colors on July 17. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.

Earlier, Arjun Bijlani shared a behind-the-scenes video of Abhinav turning photographer for Rahul in Cape Town. “Dekhiye, Abhinav Shukla Rahul Vaidya ki photo kheech raha hai aur log kehte hai ki yeh ladte hai (Look at this. Abhinav Shukla is clicking pictures of Rahul Vaidya, and people say they fight),” he said, off-camera.