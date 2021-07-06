Rahul Vaidya announces wedding with Disha Parmar: ‘It will take place on July 16’ – The Indian Express









Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding will be a close-knit affair. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 14 fame and singer Rahul Vaidya announced his wedding with Disha Parmar on Tuesday. Rahul shared a note with his fans with a hashtag that read, “#TheDisHulWedding.”

“With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness,” the note read.

The couple is all set to get married on July 16 in “an intimate affair”, with only their close friends and family members in attendance.

#TheDisHulWedding ❤️@disha11parmar pic.twitter.com/j7KOQEKB7g — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) July 6, 2021

Spilling the beans on the wedding, Rahul earlier shared with ETimes that the “marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.”

Disha added, “My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with.”

Rahul and Disha met each other on a social media platform. The two started chatting with each other in mid-2018 and soon became friends. Rahul and Disha shot for their first single the same year. Rahul realised he loves Disha during his stay in the Bigg Boss house.

On her birthday, he proposed to Disha and she accepted it on the national television. Since then, the singer and the actor have been talking about getting married. However, their plans kept getting postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown. The couple is currently busy making final arrangements for their big day.

On the work front, Rahul has shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, which wrapped up recently. He also released a song titled “Madhaniyaan,” which featured him alongside his girlfriend Disha. The singer later released ‘Aly’, which rose to fame when he was in the Salman Khan-host reality show. Disha, who became a household name with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, was last seen in Woh Apna Sa.