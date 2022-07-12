rahul-gandhi-leaves-for-‘personal-foreign-trip’,-to-skip-key-congress-meeting

NEW DELHI:

Congress

leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for a “short personal visit” abroad.

While the party did not disclose any details of the visit, reports said that Rahul is likely to be in Europe.

The former Congress president will return by Sunday ahead of the Presidential election and the Monsoon session of

Parliament

on July 18.

Due to the visit, Rahul will visit a crucial party meeting for preparations of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and internal elections of the Congress on Thursday.

All general secretaries, in charges and PCC presidents have been invited to the meeting.

Rahul has often been criticised by opposition parties for his frequent foreign visits, sometimes during important events affecting the party.

Some of Rahul’s recent visits have also been marred by controversies.

In early May, Rahul stoked a controversy when he was seen at a nightclub in Nepal’s Kathmandu.

Later, during his visit to UK, he termed Indian foreign service officers “arrogant”. This was followed by his meeting with British Labour Party leader and MP Jeremy Corbyn, who had been questioning the status of Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India.

(With inputs from PTI)

