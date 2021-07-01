Home News Africa Rafa Benitez Is New Everton Boss
Rafa Benitez Is New Everton Boss

Everton football club have announced former Liverpool boss, Rafa Benitez as the new manager. The 61-year-old Spaniard signed a three-year deal to replace Carlo Ancelotti who left for Real Madrid. The former Liverpool, Chelsea, and Newcastle boss have now been officially unveiled at Goodison Park ahead of their latest pre-season campaign.

