Radisson Hotel Group reaffirms expansion plans in Morocco with the announcement of seven new hotels, adding 1600+ rooms to its current portfolio – Africanews English

Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotels.com) in partnership with Madaëf are proud to announce the signing of seven Moroccan hotels, of which four will open its doors this month, located in renowned tourist areas, Al Hoceima, Saïdia and Taghazout. The new portfolio consisting of resorts and residences will add over 1600 rooms bringing the Group’s Moroccan portfolio to 10 hotels, fast-tracking its strategy to reach 15 hotels in operation and under development in the country by 2025.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer EMEA, Radisson Hotel Group, says: “We are delighted to announce this portfolio of seven new hotels, as it not only accelerates our growing presence in Morocco, but also reaffirms our commitment towards the country and its future. Morocco is Africa’s number-one tourism destination in terms of foreign arrivals as a bridge between Europe and Africa and is a priority market for our African development strategy because of its vast potential of Morocco. We remain committed to the country’s Royal Vision, Morocco’s new campaign to promote national as well as international tourism development. We would like to thank our business partners for their trust in our brands and teams as we look forward to opening these world-class properties across Morocco together.”

Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development, Africa & Turkey, Radisson Hotel Group, says: “This diverse portfolio which consists of four converted and three new-build resorts and residences spread across Al Hoceima, Saïdia, and Taghazout, reinforces our serviced apartments as well as our global resort offerings. Complementing our existing properties in Marrakech and Casablanca, these new properties also cement the presence of our flagship Radisson Blu brand, as well as the footprint of our fast-growing, upscale Radisson brand in Africa. The addition of these hotels, reinforced with the opening of four, has certainly catapulted and diversified our presence in this key market, which we look forward to continue rapidly expanding within.”

Mamoun Lahlimi Alami, CEO, Madaëf, the owning company, says: “We are proud to reinforce our position as the leaders in Morocco’s tourism investment through this partnership with Radisson Hotel Group to open seven hotels in three strategic destinations with high potential. These include two new openings representing the introduction of nearly 600 rooms this year in Al Hoceima, and the creation of 1500 direct and indirect jobs. Four properties will be rebranded with the aim of elevating the product and customer experience, in addition to a seventh hotel under development. We are thrilled to establish this relationship with Radisson Hotel Group through a partnership enshrined in Madaëf’s new asset management policy, which aims to maximize the performance of its portfolio.”

Al Hoceima, nicknamed “the Mediterranean Pearl”, often described as an earthly paradise due to its many beaches and crystal blue water, is located north of Morocco on the Mediterranean coast. The popular resort destination is renowned for its sandy beaches and mountainous areas, providing a spectacular backdrop to one of the country’s most beautiful bays.

Radisson Blu Resort, Al Hoceima



Opening its doors this month, the newly built 432-room beach resort surrounded by the local reserve’s natural beauty, will offer guests the ideal coastal-leisure experience with direct beach access and an abundance of water sport activities.

Radisson Blu Residences, Al Hoceima



The newly built 142-unit property, also opening its doors this month will comprise of contemporary one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Residents will also have access to the properties’ three swimming pools and will be able to enjoy the extensive facilities at the adjacent Radisson Blu Resort, Al Hoceima.

Saïdia Resorts, is located on the Mediterranean coast in the north-east of Morocco and offers numerous hotels, leisure attractions and golf courses. It is one of the largest marinas along the Mediterranean coast and easily accessible through the country’s road network.

Known as the “blue pearl”, the destination has been developed to attract international travelers seeking mindfulness, joy and excitement during their stay. With an expansive 14km white golden sandy beach and all-year-round sunshine, Saïdia Resorts is an enviable haven with many activities available, such as water sports and golfing.

Radisson Blu Resort, Saïdia Beach



On track to welcome its first guests within this month, the 397-room resort will be centrally located adjacent to the marina, offering guests memorable stays with direct beach access and an expansive range of facilities.

Radisson Blu Resort, Saïdia Garden



Opening in Q2 2022, the 150-room converted resort will welcome guests with its modern standard rooms and luxurious suites. Guests will not only have access to the fitness center, all-day-dining restaurant, and bar but will also be able to enjoy the facilities at the adjacent Radisson Blu Resort, Saidia Beach.

Radisson Blu Residences, Saïdia



With 192-units comprising standard and standard suite apartments, this renovated property is scheduled to open in Q2 2022 and will feature an all-day-dining restaurant, two specialty restaurants as well as lounge, snack and wet bars. Guests can enjoy the property’s on-site wellness facilities, as well as those of the adjacent Radisson Blu Resort, Saidia Beach.

Taghazout Bay, is a seaside resort located on the Atlantic coast in the South-West of Morocco, nestled in the rich hinterland and exceptional natural environment of Argan tree covered hills and glistening sand dunes.

Boasting an ideal climate and endless natural beauty, Taghazout Bay is built around a “new generation” seaside concept, offering a variety of activities throughout the year. Designed with an integrated and sustainable approach, it is focused on establishing the area as a sport, culture, nature and sustainable destination. Particular emphasis will be placed on the sports infrastructure and leisure activities with the establishment of a beach club, a medina as well as sports academies in the area. The upcoming properties will be conveniently located in the centre of Taghazout Bay, along the stunning 4.5km coastline.

Radisson Blu Resort, Taghazout Bay Surf Village



The fourth hotel in the portfolio to open this month, is the Radisson Blu Resort, Taghazout Bay Surf Village, which will consist of various accommodation types perfect for family getaways. It will also have a wide array of facilities and dining options, for an ideal and memorable resort stay.

Radisson Residences Taghazout Bay



On track to open in Q1 2023, the new build 208-unit property will comprise of two- and three-bedroom apartments and also provide guests with access to its outdoor swimming pool.

In line with Madaëf’s commitment to sustainable tourism, the hotels will be operated in respect of their close proximity to the natural wonders and aim to implement Radisson Hotel Group’s leading Responsible Business program.

Radisson Hotel Group’s top priority is the continued health, safety and security of its guests, team members, and business partners. The Group applies its Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol (https://bit.ly/2UYxogT) created in collaboration with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and recently unveiled its new comprehensive testing program as the first hotel group to roll out a rapid testing service for meeting and event attendees at properties across its EMEA portfolio. All hotels will adhere to the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol and SGS validation as of their opening dates.

About Madaëf:



Madaëf is a Moroccan leading tourism investment company and Tourism Branch of CDG Group. Madaëf brings its thorough understanding of the tourism sector to develop and operate various assets, making a substantial contribution to the emergence of new tourism destinations, to increasing accommodation capacity, and to the scaling up of the Moroccan tourism offering.

With its expertise and that of its various subsidiaries, Madaëf operates across the entire tourism value chain: planning, developing, and assets operating.

These complementary business lines provide Madaëf with the ability to develop strong synergies across its portfolio and to focus on performance and value creation.

Madaëf’s portfolio includes 35 operating hotels and 10 golf courses www.Madaef.ma/en.