NEWSNews America Radio host dismissed vaccine’s importance. Now he’s hospitalized with Covid-19 by Bioreports July 24, 2021 written by Bioreports July 24, 2021 It could be you, or it could be us, but there’s no page here. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Bioreports previous post He dismissed the importance of getting vaccinated to his listeners. His family says he regrets that now that he’s hospitalized in ‘very serious condition’ with Covid. next post Algerian Olympian withdraws from Games due to potential matchup with Israeli competitor You may also like A US hospital just hit its all-time high... July 24, 2021 Fire whirls, ‘pyro’ clouds, and hazy skies: Extreme... July 24, 2021 Nurse says patients in ICU with Covid-19 begging... July 24, 2021 How tennis history could be in the making... July 24, 2021 Colombia Authorizes Export Of Dried Cannabis Flowers July 24, 2021 Lagos Poll: This Is The Time For Electorates... July 24, 2021 US Celebrity Chefs To Pay $600,000 Settlement Over... July 24, 2021 Djokovic Makes Fast Start To Olympic Gold Bid... July 24, 2021 Man Utd Manager Solskjaer ‘Delighted’ To Sign New... July 24, 2021 India Rescuers Hunt For Survivors As Monsoon Toll... July 24, 2021 Leave a Reply Cancel reply