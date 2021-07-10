radio-biafra:-ipob-confirms-simon-ekpa-as-reporter-on-group’s-media-platform

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Saturday, confirmed the appointment of Simon Ekpa as a reporter of Radio Biafra.

Emma Powerful, the Publicity Secretary of IPOB, confirmed Ekpa’s appointment in a chat with DAILY POST.

Powerful disclosed that Ekpa was appointed to report for Radio Biafra like others due to his track record.

Powerful said: “Yes Simon is appointed to report on radio Biafra like others, the leadership went to his record and decided to appoint him a reporter on radio Biafra. We have many reporters on radio Biafra.”

DAILY POST had reported that following the rearrest and detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigerian Government, Ekpa was appointed to be in charge of the secession group media platform pending Kanu’s freedom.

Ekpa is a dual citizen of both Nigeria and Finland.

During his first broadcast on Radio Biafra, Ekpa said he prayed to God and the spirit of Biafra for “one thousand men’s wisdom” to enable him pilot the affairs of the group.

Nnamdi Kanu’s successor, Ekpa begs Biafran spirits for wisdom of thousand men