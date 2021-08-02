Radeon RX 6600 XT For Elevated 1080p is Announced by AMD – Thewistle

Following weeks of speculations, AMD officially launched Chinajoy’s Radeon RX 6600 XT. It is marketed as a premium 1080p graphics card that can operate all the demanding titles today.

The graphics card will be launched for $380 on August 11 and may be obtained via the AIB partner models.

AMD promises 15% greater performance than the competitors, perhaps referring to the RTX 3060. This is based on its basic hardware characteristics and the architecture of RDNA 2. AMD now additionally provides its FidelityFX Ultra Resolution in titles that enable the technology to further improve performance.

Moreover,

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is an excellent choice for people who play with typically acceptable framerates at 1080p. But, even with the $380 MSRP, this graphics card is far more costly than the $310 5600 XT.

The current condition of the marketplace is primarily responsible for this increase in prices. AMD observes that memory costs almost twice what they were before and then the clear evidence that all other current graphics card models are sold out at least at MSRP prices.

However, $380 for a lower mid-range graphics card is already costly, and AIB versions of other models are more expensive than MSRP up until now.

The graphics card might be rather costly until the availability increases significantly in anticipation of all available stocks sold on the launch day.

As always, different versions may be expected from different AIB manufacturers for AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT. ASUS, MSI, ASRock, Sapphire, XFX, PowerColor, Gigabyte, Biostar, and Yeston are all included.

Expectations of performance

In several popular games, AMD also offered some performance benchmarks. As you can see, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT should be able to achieve a successful gaming experience at more than 120 fps in many titles, save from some outliers such as Cyberpunk 2077.

However, there are a few points to notice regarding these standards. Like Nvidia, AMD loves to choose performance figures, thus your performance might vary. Some of these criteria include Smart Access Memory increases (Resizable BAR). Resident Evil Village probably features some amount of FidelityFX Super Resolution.