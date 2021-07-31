Home NEWS Rachel Oniga: Veteran Nollywood actress is dead
Rachel Oniga: Veteran Nollywood actress is dead

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Veteran Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64.

She passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.

Until her death, Oniga was one of the most popular and influential actors in Nollywood.

Originally from Eku in Delta State, she was born on 23 May, 1957, in Ebute Metta, Lagos State.

Oniga made her Nollywood debut in the 1996 hit movie ‘Onome’ and went on to star in several big productions including ‘Sango’ and Wale Adenuga’s TV series, ‘Super story.’

The divorcee is survived by three children and several grandchildren.

