Rachel Oniga, Nigerian actress, is dead – Premium Times

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga is dead.

She was 64.

The Lagos State chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rising, confirmed the news in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES Saturday morning.

He said, “We just got the news early morning today. We have nothing to say than to give glory to God for a life well spent.”

“I got the news this morning, I have been down and surprised.”

Mr Rising promised to call back and share more details about Ms Oniga’s death.

Goldmynetv, which shared the news on Instagram, revealed that the veteran actress had only a few days ago, shot some scenes in a movie in Mowe, Ogun State, before her demise on Friday night.

Details later…