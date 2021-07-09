rachel-nichols’-words-confirm-the-fears-faced-by-women-of-color

Rafia Zakaria is a columnist for Dawn newspaper in Pakistan and The Baffler. She is the author of several books, including the forthcoming “Against White Feminism: Notes of Disruption” (W.W. Norton, August 2021). The views expressed here are hers. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) So many women of color face a terrible, nagging fear every day, at school or at work or in their everyday lives: that the White women who publicly profess their commitment to racial inclusion are only engaging in a pantomime. There is constant worry that in private, their masks of woke tolerance come off and the derision of racial minorities, particularly minority women, comes out.

The latest confirmation of that fear comes from ESPN anchor Rachel Nichols. Nichols, who is White, has been at the center of a controversy stemming from a Sunday bioreports report on a leaked recording of a private July 2020 conversation she had with Adam Mendelsohn, agent to LeBron James. Nichols, who did not know that her video camera was on and was recording the call to an ESPN server — accessible by others — can be heard making demeaning statements about fellow ESPN anchor Maria Taylor, a Black woman, who was chosen to lead the coverage of last year’s NBA Finals, a role Nichols felt she herself deserved. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it,” Nichols is heard saying, “like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

Since the Times published its story, the firestorm has grown. Nichols offered an on-air apology on Monday, and said she has attempted to make a private one to Taylor. (“Maria has chosen not to respond to these offers, which is completely fair and a decision I respect,” Nichols said, according to the Times. An ESPN spokesman responded to the report by saying the situation was addressed with the input of a diverse group of executives and added, “We’re proud of the coverage we continue to produce, and our focus will remain on Maria, Rachel and the rest of the talented team collectively serving NBA fans.”)