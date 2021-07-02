R.L. Stine’s Fear Street Unleashes Its First Five Minutes Online – CBR – Comic Book Resources

The first five minutes of Fear Street have been uploaded to YouTube, introducing (or reintroducing) viewers to Shadyside, Ohio.

“It began as a prank, and ended in murder,” begins the preview, which itself is the opening scene from Fear Street: Part 1: 1994. It introduces Heather, who works at B. Dalton bookstore, located in Shadyside mall. As Heather attempts to close for the night, she finds herself hunted by a masked intruder wearing a skeleton mask, wielding a knife. The preview ends right as the killer catches her. The opening scene also offers a brief glimpse at upcoming film sequels Fear Street Part Two: 1978, which takes place on a campground; and Fear Street Part Three: 1666, featuring a witchhunt and the conception of the town’s horrifying history.

The first part of the trilogy has already been met with positive reviews, suggesting that the slasher-style supernatural horror is a loving ode to R. L. Stine. The story focuses on a group of teenagers in the year 1994 discovering that events that have haunted Shadyside for generations may be interconnected, and that they may be the next targets of the town’s history.

The film trilogy is based upon R. L. Stine’s series of the same name, though the films themselves are loose adaptations of the series, as opposed to being based on any specific book. All of the Fear Street books take place in Shadyside, Ohio and feature teenagers encountering the supernatural or horrifying. The series was targeted towards a more mature audience than the author’s other series, Goosebumps. As a result, the trilogy has netted an R rating for its mature content.

The book series originally ran between 1989 and 1999 and was brought back with a three-part miniseries in 2005, before it was officially revived in 2014. It has continued publication since. While the series received a pilot for an unproduced television series, Fear Street has otherwise not been adapted prior to the film trilogy. This differs from Goosebumps, which received a four season television series, two films, multiple video games, a comic book series and audiobook adaptations for most of the titles. In 2020, it was announced that Goosebumps would see a new live-action series.

Directed and co-written by Leigh Janiak, the Fear Street trilogy stars Sadie Sink, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, Ashley Zuckerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jeremy Ford and Gillian Jacobs. Part 1: 1994 begins streaming July 2, followed by Part 2: 1978 on July 9 and Part 3: 1666 on July 16.

