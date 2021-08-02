Home SPORTS Quinn is first openly transgender athlete to secure Olympic medal after Canada’s semifinal win over USWNT
Quinn is first openly transgender athlete to secure Olympic medal after Canada’s semifinal win over USWNT

Canada women’s soccer will do no worse than silver after beating the U.S. women’s national team in the Olympic semifinal round on Monday. 

In addition to being a monumental win, the victory also ensured that Olympic history will be made. 

When midfielder Quinn took the field in Canada’s Olympic opener against Japan, they became the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics. Now Quinn is the first transgender Olympian to secure a medal.

Canada's midfielder Quinn is marked by USA's forward Lynn Williams (R) during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Quinn was the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics and will now be the first to win a medal. (Martin Bernetti/bioreports via Getty Images)

Quinn’s experience as an Olympic athlete since coming out

Quinn wrote about what the moment meant on Instagram in July after being officially named an Olympian. 

“I feel proud seeing ‘Quinn’ up on the lineup and on my accreditation,” they wrote. “I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world.

“I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature. Changes in rules, structures, and mindsets.”

Now that platform is raised thanks to the gold or silver medal Canada will take home from Tokyo. Quinn, who played college soccer at Duke and now plays for the NWSL’s OL Reign, came out in 2020 as transgender on Instagram and announced the use of non-binary pronouns they/them.

Quinn won a bronze medal with Canada in 2016 at the Rio Olympics. The team has embraced their transition and presented Quinn a jersey in June with their No. 5 in rainbow colors instead of the traditional red. Quinn proudly shared the moment on social media. 

Now they’ll play for an Olympic gold medal while making history in the process. 

