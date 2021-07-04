Quincy Brown discusses modeling for Beyoncé’s “FLEX PARK” collection and its inclusivity – REVOLT TV

Beyoncé‘s highly-anticipated first foray into swimwear is set to debut at the end of July. The IVY PARK and adidas summer swim collection is called “FLEX PARK.” According to adidas, the bundle of bikinis, swim trunks, one-pieces, slides, tees, towels, tote bags, hats and more exudes “confident self-expression and individuality.”

“Capturing the true essence of summer, the swim-centric collection seeks to inspire anyone and everyone to fearlessly FLEX their best selves. Crafted with self-confidence in mind, the capsule’s ethos is defined by the pursuit of an unabashed representation of who you are,” a blog post via adidas note reads.

Sizes for the neon orange apparel will range from XS to 4XL and will be priced between $40 to $120. The threads are eco-friendly too, containing 85% recycled content and polyester fabric.

The campaign for “FLEX PARK” features skincare and beauty expert Kristen Noel Crawley, plus-size model Tabriz Majors and actor Quincy Brown, among others. Hypebeast recently caught up with Quincy to discuss Queen Bey’s latest offering, an assortment of swimwear and summertime gear he describes simply as a “mood.”

“IVY PARK makes a statement,” Quincy told Hypebeast. “I’ve been a strong supporter of Beyoncé and adidas since I was a kid. Together, they’ve showcased what it means to be unapologetic and uplift all cultures through the expression of fashion.”

In regards to the inclusivity of the unisex apparel “FLEX PARK” offers, Quincy believes, “Fashion is one universal language — which is self-expression — and together as humans we all just want to be understood.” “It’s important for all of us to be seen and treated equally,” he said.

News surrounding the “FLEX PARK” offering, Beyoncè’s fourth collection with adidas, began to surface at the end of June. Before unveiling the campaign, cryptic photos and a visual with the phrase “how do you flex?” popped up on the IVY PARK Instagram account.

“FLEX PARK” follows Bey’s “Icy Park” collection, which was released in February. Like most of her products, “FLEX PARK” will likely sell-out quickly upon its online release July 22 and in select stores across the world the following day.

Check out pictures from the IVY PARK “FLEX PARK” campaign below: