Quick Charge Podcast: July 26, 2021 – Electrek.co

Tesla delays Semi electric truck program over battery cell supply constraints

Tesla gives rare update on 4680 battery cell production: Still some work to do

Tesla (TSLA) releases Q2 2021 results: suprises with big profit beat

Tesla reveals Megapack prices: starts at $1 million

Tesla restarts Model S deliveries after a strange weeklong hold

Toyota LQ concept EV: More greenwashing, or are they serious this time?

Polestar to double global market and retail presence by year’s end

Revel’s fleet of 50 Tesla Model Y taxis in New York has finally been approved

Lucid opens its mystery boxes in NYC as a promotional campaign for the Air sedan

