Home Technology Quick Charge Podcast: July 26, 2021 – Electrek.co
Technology

Quick Charge Podcast: July 26, 2021 – Electrek.co

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
quick-charge-podcast:-july-26,-2021-–-electrek.co

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

  • Tesla delays Semi electric truck program over battery cell supply constraints
  • Tesla gives rare update on 4680 battery cell production: Still some work to do
  • Tesla (TSLA) releases Q2 2021 results: suprises with big profit beat
  • Tesla reveals Megapack prices: starts at $1 million
  • Tesla restarts Model S deliveries after a strange weeklong hold
  • Toyota LQ concept EV: More greenwashing, or are they serious this time?
  • Polestar to double global market and retail presence by year’s end
  • Revel’s fleet of 50 Tesla Model Y taxis in New York has finally been approved
  • Lucid opens its mystery boxes in NYC as a promotional campaign for the Air sedan

Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news

Follow Mikey:

Twitter @Mikey_Electric

Listen & Subscribe:

  • Apple Podcasts
  • Spotify
  • TuneIn

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Electrek T-Shirt

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Apple releases iOS 14.7.1 to fix Apple Watch...

Android’s ‘Data Restore Tool’ readies transferring WhatsApp chats...

Fortnite survey hints at SpongeBob, Witcher, Matrix, and...

Canceled Superman Game Had Multiplayer Mode, Zod As...

Ulefone’s Power Armor 13 With A Massive Battery...

Bloomberg: Facebook working to integrate Oculus VR workouts...

The Nokia XR20 is a rugged, 5G phone...

Samurai Warriors 5 Review – IGN

Facebook Explores Integrating Oculus Workouts With Apple Health...

NBA Live Remains Dormant, But EA is Working...

Leave a Reply