Quick Charge Podcast: July 26, 2021 – Electrek.co

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla delays Semi electric truck program over battery cell supply constraints
- Tesla gives rare update on 4680 battery cell production: Still some work to do
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q2 2021 results: suprises with big profit beat
- Tesla reveals Megapack prices: starts at $1 million
- Tesla restarts Model S deliveries after a strange weeklong hold
- Toyota LQ concept EV: More greenwashing, or are they serious this time?
- Polestar to double global market and retail presence by year’s end
- Revel’s fleet of 50 Tesla Model Y taxis in New York has finally been approved
- Lucid opens its mystery boxes in NYC as a promotional campaign for the Air sedan
