Queue begins to form for United States starlet after impressive 2022 World Cup performances

Young stars continue to come into the spotlight at the 2022 World Cup as all eyes are trained on Qatar this winter – including that of scouting departments across top-level clubs in Europe – with yet another youthful talent now in the transfer crosshairs of multiple clubs as United States international starlet Yunus Musah is the latest to garner interest from across the continent.

Musah, 20, has arguably been one of the most impressive breakout stars in Qatar though he is hardly new to the big stage as the New York City native is already firmly imbedded into the senior setup at La Liga club Valencia CF as a key cog in the wheel at the Mestalla Stadium.

After a string of impressive performances as part of a midfield triumvirate under Gregg Berhalter that also included Leeds United’s Tyler Adams and Juventus’ Weston McKennie, Musah may find himself leaving Spain’s southeast coast in the very near future after reports relayed by football insider Fabrizio Romano have linked him with interest from a host of Premier League clubs included table-topping Arsenal as well as Serie A giants Inter Milan.

🚨 @FabrizioRomano: “Yunus Musah is in the list of Premier League clubs. Arsenal recently sent their scouts to monitor him, but there are also other Premier League giants well informed, Inter Milan are interested too. He could leave Valencia between January & June.” [CBS] #afc pic.twitter.com/EJ0ghxloS1

— afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 5, 2022

The technically gifted central player has already experienced England on the pitch after spending seven years at Arsenal’s Hale End academy setup from 2012-19 before leaving for Valencia while also being capped at all youth levels for the Three Lions from U15-U18.

It is unclear if Musah would leave during the upcoming January window or if a summer move is preferable for the player and the club, but from an Arsenal perspective, the need to bring in additional quality in midfield remains an ongoing talking point for the Gunners.

Recent news that unveiled the severity of Gabriel Jesus’ injury could see the club focus most of its financial resources on a forward during the winter transfer period, however, with Musah leaving Qatar as one of the top performers in what was a much-improved United States side, interest is sure to remain and likely to materialize in a step forward in a career with plenty of promise.

