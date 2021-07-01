JUST WATCHED
Quest presses country’s finance minister after shocking report
Zimbabwean finance minister Mthuli Ncube talks about the country’s plan to resolve its economic hardship. The World Bank reports the 49% of the country’s population lives in poverty.
