Quentin Tarantino Says He Bought L.A.’s Vista Theatre – Variety

Quentin Tarantino has announced that he purchased Los Angeles’ Vista Theatre.

During the most recent episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Tarantino discussed the future of moviegoing, commenting that some of the big movie chains that have shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic “deserved to go.”

“I never like any theater closing, but some of these exhibitors that are going, they fucking deserve to go. They’ve taken all the specialness out of movies anyway, some of these chains,” Tarantino told Shepard, explaining that he doesn’t believe a movie theater should “recreate my living room.”

But, Tarantino said he thinks boutique cinemas “will actually thrive in this time” — and then announced his purchase of the Vista Theatre in Los Feliz, with plans for it to open around Christmas.

“When we opened up the New Beverly about two weeks ago, in June, we sold out every single show. And I’ll announce one thing here that people don’t know yet: I bought the Vista. We’re going to probably open it up around Christmastime. And again, only film,” Tarantino said. “But it won’t be a revival house — we’ll show new movies that come out where they give us a film print, we’ll show new stuff. It’s not going to be like the New Beverly, the New Beverly has its own vibe. The Vista is like a crown jewel kind of thing. So it will be the best prints, we’ll show older films, but they’ll be like older films where you can hold a fortnight engagement.”

Representatives for the Vista Theatre and Tarantino did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.