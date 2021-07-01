Quentin Tarantino Reflects On Working Relationship With Harvey Weinstein – Screen Rant

Content warning: the following article contains discussions of sexual violence.

Quentin Tarantino reflects on his relationship with former film producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. Tarantino is a two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker, having made classics including Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained. Most recently, he released Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, which explores 1969 Los Angeles through the perspective of a washed-up television actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt). The film went on to win Oscars for Best Supporting Actor for Pitt and Best Production Design. He has mentioned that he will only be making one more film before he retires.

Weinstein’s career stretches back decades; he co-founded Miramax with his brother, Bob, in 1979 before they left to form The Weinstein Company in 2005. He produced many highly successful films at the box office and was known as one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. He was also a frequent collaborator with Tarantino over the years. Starting in 2017, more than 80 women accused him of sexual misconduct, which helped start the #MeToo movement across Hollywood and other industries. In 2018, he was arrested and charged with sexual assault and rape, and found guilty of two felonies in 2020. He received a prison sentence of 23 years, despite the fact that Weinstein tried to claim he had an unfair trial. As one of Weinstein’s most well-known collaborators, Tarantino has faced scrutiny over his knowledge of Weinstein’s predatory behavior.

On The Joe Rogan Experience (via THR), Tarantino was interviewed about a few of the controversies that have followed him over the course of his career. He explained that Weinstein’s behavior, to some extent, was known to everyone who worked with him, but claimed he had no knowledge of any rapes. Tarantino said he viewed Weinstein as a type of “f*cked up father figure,” and wished he had talked to Weinstein about his behavior years ago. Tarantino said:

“I wish I had talked to the guy. I wish I had sat him down and had the uncomfortable conversation. I didn’t know about any rapes or anything like that … but I knew he was … I chalked it up to the boss chasing the secretary around the desk … he was making unwanted advances. That’s how I looked at it … I wish I had sat him down and gone, ‘Harvey you can’t do this, you’re gonna f**k up everything.’ I don’t think anybody talked to him about it. And the thing about it is everybody who was in his orbit knew about it … They didn’t know any, probably they didn’t know anything about rapes. But they had heard things.”

Tarantino and Weinstein had a close working relationship over the course of their careers, which is why many journalists asked big Hollywood names such as Tarantino if they had any knowledge of the rapes and sexual assaults that had occurred. Many A-list actors denied knowing anything about the allegations against Weinstein, yet Tarantino openly admitted that his predatory behavior was known. While he denies knowing anything about the rapes, Weinstein’s behavior shouldn’t need to go that far for it to be taken seriously. Speaking with Rogan, Tarantino said he regrets not telling Weinstein his behavior was going to mess up everything for the producer, but said nothing for the victims.

The bravery of the women who came forward has set a precedent that victims of sexual crimes do not need to stay quiet in the shadows. In this case, Weinstein has been convicted, but the level of damage he has incurred will not simply disappear. Hollywood has always had issues with power dynamics, but it does not need to be that way. Filmmakers aren’t shying away from the topic; Kitty Green’s acclaimed The Assistant tackles the issue head-on, and a film is being made about the reporters who first broke the Weinstein story. While it’s disappointing, it’s not particularly surprising that Tarantino knew about some of Weinstein’s behavior and chose to keep silent. However, Tarantino‘s statement makes one thing clear: the only way forward for Hollywood is to reckon with its history of industry-wide abuse, and that starts with admitting to and examining previous failures and committing to do better in the future.

