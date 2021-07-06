Quentin Tarantino Has Purchased the Vista Theater in LA — Here Are the Details – Collider

Besides his retirement, Quentin Tarantino also seems to be planning an aggressive expansion of his theater-owning business. The filmmaker, who owns the New Beverly theater in Los Angeles, announced on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that he’s now bought the iconic Vista Theater in LA as well.

Tarantino has a history with the almost century-old Vista. It was used as a location in 1993’s True Romance, which he wrote for director Tony Scott. He said on Shepard’s podcast that the Vista won’t operate like the New Beverly, which is a reperatory theater. But needless to say, Tarantino’s unwritten restraining order on digital projection will be in full effect.

“And I’ll announce one thing here that people don’t know yet,” he said. “I bought the Vista on Hollywood and Sunset. We’re probably going to open it up around Christmastime. And again, only film. But it won’t be a revival house. We’ll show new movies that come out where they give us a film print. We’ll show new stuff. It’s not going to be like the New Beverly. The New Beverly has its own vibe. The Vista is like a crown jewel kind of thing. So it will be like the best prints. We’ll show older films, but they’ll be older films that, like, you can hold a four-night engagement.”

Tarantino is currently on a publicity tour for his first book, a novelization of his 2019 film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as a has-been actor and his trusty stunt double, respectively, the film was set against the backdrop of ‘60s LA. Margot Robbie starred as the slain actress Sharon Tate.

Tarantino has maintained that he has just one more film in him, but hasn’t revealed what it’ll be. On The Joe Rogan Experience podcast recently, he said that it would be “exciting” to watch Uma Thurman star opposite her real-life daughter Maya Hawke in a third Kill Bill film. “I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, BB, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” he said.

Tarantino repeated in an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning recently that he doesn’t “have a clue” about what his 10th film could be, but if he “had to guess,” it would take the form of an “epilogue.” He said, “I would think, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is sort of the epic, at the end of the career. If I had to guess, I would think the 10th film would be more epilogue-y… You’ve told the big story, and it’s the little thing at the end.”

