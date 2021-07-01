- Quentin Tarantino Address Several Career Controversies & Slams Critics I THR News The Hollywood Reporter
- Tarantino Defends Controversial OUATIH Bruce Lee Stuntman Scene Screen Rant
- Can Quentin Tarantino Guess Movies by ONLY Hearing the VHS Box Description? Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The 5 wildest revelations from Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood novel The A.V. Club
- Quentin Tarantino has harsh words for critics of his version of Bruce Lee JoBlo.com
- View Full coverage on Google News