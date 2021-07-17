Home WORLD NEWS Queens DA: Television actor indicted in fatal shooting
WORLD NEWS

Queens DA: Television actor indicted in fatal shooting

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
queens-da:-television-actor-indicted-in-fatal-shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A television actor has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a New York man in February.

A grand jury Friday indicted Isaiah Stokes, 41, on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Tyrone Jones, 37, of Queens Village.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Stokes had a defense attorney who could comment on the charges. Stokes has appeared in “Law & Order,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire,” among other television series.

The shooting happened the afternoon of Feb. 7. Authorities said surveillance footage shows Stokes exiting a vehicle near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then firing 11 rounds into a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a news release. “We will not allow it to become the norm.”

He is due to appear in court Monday and faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BUCKS at SUNS | FULL GAME 5 NBA...

Fauci says polio would still exist in the...

Who is Jaime Spears, Britney Spears’ little sister...

#Batterygate (2021); Apple accused of throttling recent handsets...

L.A. County Reports 11 New Covid-19 Deaths And...

Antifa violently clashes with police outside Los Angeles...

Israeli director Nadav Lapid’s ‘Ahed’s Knee’ wins jury...

Biden’s silence on filibuster strains Democrats’ patience |...

Humans, Neanderthals share up to 98.5 percent DNA,...

Would-be Queens kidnapper was with his dad when...

Leave a Reply