Queen Haizel Shares How Efya Makes Her M@sturbate Whenever She Listens To Her – Video

Queen Haizel Shares How Efya Makes Her M@sturbate Whenever She Listens To Her – Video

Queen Haizel speaking about her top 5 female artists in Ghana said Efya is someone she loves a lot but then won’t put her at the top as number one because whenever she listens to her sing, only negative thoughts come to her mind.

According to her, she loves her so much that she sometimes [email protected] when listening to her and that is one of the reasons she hasn’t been listening to her songs frequently as she’s supposed to do because she always ends up doing negative things.

Most people love Efya especially with her lovely vocals when she’s singing but it appears Queen Haizel’s own is to the extreme that she only gets negative thoughts or sometimes even [email protected] whenever she listens to her and that we believe she needs help with.

