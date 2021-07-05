Home ENTERTAINMENT Queen Fairy out with new single ‘Money’ – The Nation Newspaper
By Chinyere Okoroafor

Afrobeat singer, Mojisola Efe Ogungbesan aka Queen Fairy has dropped another pop song titled ‘Money’.

The song is coming just a few months after she dropped the melodious ‘pull up’.

The Summer-ready tune ‘Money’ arrives at a perfect time, giving every listener that required ginger to go all out and chase that paper to be able to live the luxury life.

“Give me money we go choke, wey go restrict my airflow,” is one of the many catchy lines off Queen Fairy’s ‘Money’ produced by KymO.

The sexy singer said she made the tune out of the kitchen, creating an anthem that fits the baby girl lifestyle.

‘Money’ is available for streaming and download on all digital streaming platforms.

The lyrics video is also available for streaming on Youtube.

