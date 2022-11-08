Queen Consort Camilla unveils new royal cypher – details

November 07, 2022 – 22:00 GMT

Phoebe Tatham

Queen Consort Camilla unveiled her new personal royal cypher on Monday evening – details

Queen Consort Camilla has revealed her new personal cypher following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The royal cypher features Her Majesty The Queen Consort’s monogram alongside a representation of the Crown.

RELATED: Prince Charles makes unprecedented changes after taking over the Queen’s home

The monogram, ‘CR’, incorporates Her Majesty’s initial, ‘C’ for Camilla, and ‘R’ for Regina.

WATCH: Queen Consort Camilla’s star-studded night out

The cypher is Camilla’s personal property and was selected by Her Majesty from a series of designs.

It will be used by The Queen Consort on personal letterheads, cards and gifts, as well as on the cross that Her Majesty will lay at the Field of Remembrance on Thursday 10th November 2022.

MORE: King Charles and Queen Camilla express deep shock and sorrow after tragedy

READ: Princess Kate and Prince William’s unique sleeping arrangement in London

The cypher was designed by Professor Ewan Clayton, a calligrapher on the Faculty and Academic Board of The Royal Drawing School, in collaboration with Timothy Noad, Herald Painter and Scrivener at The College of Arms.

Queen Consort Camilla’s new cypher

Camilla’s update comes after King Charles unveiled his royal cypher back in September. The royal cypher features the King’s initial ‘C’ intertwined with the letter ‘R’ for Rex – Latin for King. The letter ‘R’ moreover features the roman numerals ‘III’ to denote King Charles III’s full title.

Queen Camilla will be crowned alongside King Charles on 6 May. The historic event will take place in Westminster Abbey and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The deeply religious event will take place in Westminster Abbey

Announcing the news, Buckingham Palace said: “The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

The royal couple will be crowned in May

King Charles III’s coronation will likely be a scaled-back affair with significantly reduced guest numbers. It’s thought that attendees will be decreased from 8,000 to around 2,000, with peers expected to wear suits and dresses instead of ceremonial robes.

Key members of the royal family will reunite for the special occasion, with the likes of Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex all expected to attend the religious ceremony.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

–