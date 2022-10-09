Queen Consort Camilla stuns in velvet for fun night out

October 08, 2022 – 14:55 BST

Tania Leslau

Queen Consort Camilla met novelist Sebastian Faulks at the opening of a literary festival in Scotland looking beautiful in blue velvet

Queen Consort Camilla was a picture of timeless elegance as she met novelist Sebastian Faulks at the opening of a literary festival in Scotland. Her Majesty chatted with the Birdsong and Charlotte Gray writer at the inaugural Braemar Literary Festival in Scotland on Friday night – and looked ever so stylish while doing so.

DISCOVER: Queen Consort Camilla rocks knee-high boots and designer jewellery in Scotland

The wife of King Charles sported an autumnal velvet dress showcasing a sumptuous lapis lazuli hue, a rounded neckline, long sleeves and a high-waisted fit. The sophisticated tone of the dress highlighted her bouncy platinum blonde locks, which looked luminous under the atmospheric moody lighting of the library.

WATCH: Queen Consort Camilla reveals how Queen reacted to wedding mishap

A picture posted on Camilla’s book club Instagram account – The Reading Room – depicted the royal and the writer in conversation – with a glass of wine in hand, naturally.

READ: New ‘Fab Four’: The unusual detail you missed in photo of royals

The caption of the image shared via Instagram read: “Her Majesty had the pleasure of meeting bestselling Sebastian Faulks last night at the opening of the inaugural Braemar Literary Festival.”

It said: “Sebastian will take to the stage today to discuss his wartime thriller, ‘Charlotte Gray’ with The Reading Room; while author @katemossewriter joins us tomorrow for a chat on everything from her new non-fiction, ‘Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries’ to her multi-million sensation, Labyrinth.”

Dress just like Camilla and prepare for winter with this smart midi dress with three-quarter-length sleeves, crafted in sumptuous velvet.

Naya Velvet Midi Dress, £99, White Stuff

SHOP NOW Slip on some black tights and heeled boots for a look that will take you from day to night with ease.

Camilla holds more than six patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust, and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize in past years.

The royal looked amazing in navy

The Reading Room, an online literary hub, was launched in January 2021, inspired by the success of the reading lists she shared during the pandemic in 2020.

MORE: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greet well-wishers as they attend church at Balmoral

Camilla shares her love of reading through the Instagram account, and has been praised by leading author Sir Philip Pullman for championing literature.

HELLO!’s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

–