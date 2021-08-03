Quantum computers: China has ambitious plans – CGTN

The quantum simulation laboratory of Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Shanghai, east China. /Xinhua The quantum simulation laboratory of Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Shanghai, east China. /Xinhua

Editor’s note: Djoomart Otorbaev is the former prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, a distinguished professor of the Belt and Road School of Beijing Normal University, and a member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center. This is the second piece of his series on quantum computers. The article reflects the author’s views and not necessarily those of CGTN. In three papers published on arXiv.org on June 28 and 29, scientists from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) reported fundamental advances in quantum communications and quantum computing.

In one, researchers used nanometer-sized semiconductors called quantum dots to transmit single photons over 300 kilometers of fiber. This result was more than 100 times better than all previous attempts. In another, scientists improved their photonic quantum computer from 76 detected photons to 113, which significantly increased its “quantum advantage.” It shows how much faster it is than traditional computers at one specific task. The third paper presented the Zu Chongzhi quantum computer, consisting of 66 superconducting qubits. It used 56 of them to solve a particular problem, which exceeded the computational speed achieved by 53-qubit computers applied by Google Sycamore and set a performance record in 2019 . “It’s an exciting development. I did not know that they were coming out with not one but two of these [quantum computing results] in the same week,” says Scott Aaronson, a theoretical computer scientist at the University of Texas at Austin. “That’s pretty insane.” All three achievements are leading globally, but the experts are especially excited about Zu Chongzhi because this is the first confirmation and a significant excess of Google’s Sycamore landmark result in 2019. “I’m very pleased that someone has reproduced the experiment and shown that it works properly,” says John Martinis, a former Google researcher who led the effort to build Sycamore. This year begins implementing China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, which sets goals and strategies for the country’s economic development until 2025. The plan resulted from joint action with the government’s official political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). Renowned Chinese quantum physicist Pan Jianwei, a member of the CPPCC, said that the plan includes “major national scientific and technological projects in frontier fields including quantum information technology.”

