Quamina MP Shares Release Date For His Next Project

Renowned Ghanaian musician and record producer, Emmanuel Kwamina Amonoo, professionally called, Quamina MP has announced an upcoming project.Following the huge success of his recent output, ‘Attraction’ which was published on Thursday, May 12, 2022 (Apple Music), the multiple award winning recording and performing artiste is set to release another single.

The ‘Amanfour Girls’ hit-maker has taken to his official social media page to announce the completion and the release date for his forthcoming work. According to him, the song will be out on Friday.

From the details he shared on the bird app via his verified handle, the song will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital music stores from Friday, October 7, 2022. He wrote, "New Music tomorrow! Comment #High". Screenshot below.

MEANWHILE: Naturally talented Ghanaian act and entertainer, Ankamah Nicholas, known within the showbiz circles as Ramz Nic has sparked reactions with his latest social media post.

The multifaceted musician, songwriter, producer and performing artiste has taken to his official social media pages to state that, he’s the pioneer of the now popular music genre, Afrobeat in Ghana.

In a post sighted on Facebook by -, the ‘Happy Yourself’ hit-maker mentioned that, he was the first artiste to record an Afrobeat project in Ghana, but as an independent act, he couldn’t handle the promotion.

Ramz Nic who has been off the music scene for a while stated that, he would return to the music scene to take his spot. He wrote; “Honestly Speaking , I started Afrobeat in Ghana But those days as an independent artist, wasn’t easy nd it wasn’t a ‘“popular genre “ We are coming back in a grand style 🌎 Everyone has their time 🙌🥂💰”. See screenshot below.

