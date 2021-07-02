Home WORLD NEWS Qualcomm can beat Apple M1 chip, says CEO, thanks to ex-Apple engineers – 9to5Mac
WORLD NEWS

Qualcomm can beat Apple M1 chip, says CEO, thanks to ex-Apple engineers – 9to5Mac

by admin
written by admin
qualcomm-can-beat-apple-m1-chip,-says-ceo,-thanks-to-ex-apple-engineers-–-9to5mac

Qualcomm can beat Apple’s M1 chip, says the company’s CEO, for one good reason: It has a team of chip architects who formerly worked on Apple Silicon. This includes former A-series chip lead Gerard Williams.

You may recall Apple was so upset at Williams leaving the company that it sued him, accusing him of exploiting Apple tech and poaching other key engineers…

Background

Williams and two other former Apple chip execs left the company in 2019 to create a new chip company, Nuvia. The trio said at the time that they were planning to compete with Intel and AMD.

Apple didn’t believe them, and said their true intention was to force Apple to acquire the company, effectively buying back its own tech.

That dispute was still unresolved when there was a fresh development earlier this year: Qualcomm bought Nuvia for $1.4 billion. That gave the chipmaker access to much of the expertise behind the development of Apple’s M1 chip.

Claim that Qualcomm can beat Apple M1

Reuters reports on the latest development.

Longtime processor suppliers Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices have no chips as energy efficient as Apple’s. Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon told Reuters on Thursday he believes his company can have the best chip on the market, with help from a team of chip architects who formerly worked on the Apple chip but now work at Qualcomm.

Amon doesn’t seem totally confident in this claim, as he does have a plan B in mind.

If Arm, which we’ve had a relationship with for years, eventually develops a CPU that’s better than what we can build ourselves, then we always have the option to license from Arm.

Qualcomm currently remains an Apple supplier, making modem chips for iPhones. A lengthy legal battle between the two companies over patent royalties got extremely heated before it was finally settled in 2019. This latest development could inflame tempers again, though Qualcomm may figure it has little to lose as Apple gets closer to designing its own wireless chips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy’s favorite gear

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

WHO appoints official to help prevent sexual abuse...

Canada hunts for survivors of fire that destroyed...

UN report reveals prisoners’ abuse in eastern Ukraine

Don Jr compares Trump Organization charges to Putin’s...

Zendaya, Tom Holland finally confirm they’re dating with...

Biden nixes Trump-era drama as he welcomes World...

Hurricane Elsa, first Atlantic hurricane of 2021, roars...

Boeing 737 cargo pilots rescued after emergency landing...

MLB places Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on administrative...

The 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter is...

Leave a Reply