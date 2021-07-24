Home NEWS QPR vs Man Utd: Solskjaer suffers shock 4-2 defeat after signing new deal
QPR vs Man Utd: Solskjaer suffers shock 4-2 defeat after signing new deal

Manchester United lost 4-2 to Queens Park Rangers in a preseason friendly on Saturday.

The game was played 24 hours after Red Devils boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, signed a new three-year deal with the Premier League side.

United took an early lead in the third minute through Jesse Lingard.

However, QPR plundered in four goals through Charlie Justin, Lyndon Dykes (brace) and Moses Odubajo.

Anthony Elanga reduced the deficit for the Old Trafford side.

United have three more friendlies to come after facing QPR.

They will play Brentford, Preston and Everton, before their Premier League opener on August 14 against Leeds at Old Trafford.

