QB Dak Prescott Explains Why He’s Not Disclosing Vaccine Status: ‘It’s All Up To Your Belief’ – The Daily Wire

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he will not be disclosing if he received a vaccination against COVID-19, instead asking people to “educate themselves” on what is the best option for them.

“For me I think it’s important just for everybody to educate themselves on the reason of why to get vaccinated and why it can either help in their cause or maybe help the world but it’s not necessarily something I’d like to share or something I’d like to promote or say, ‘Hey, you should, you shouldn’t,’” the 27-year-old said during an interview on Tuesday.

“Because when you’re putting in a vaccination, obviously you’re putting something that’s foreign, that obviously the experts put together and made the decision that that’s the best way to go about it, but it’s all up to your belief,” Prescott continued.

“And I’m not the one to try to move people and tell them, ‘Hey, you need to do this, you need to do that’ because we all react [individually] to everything,’” the QB added.

The NFL has not expressly mandated the vaccine to play, Fox News noted, but “updated policy virtually lifts all restrictions for vaccinated players while those who have not been vaccinated must abide by strict health protocols put into place during the pandemic.”

Other players in the league have also spoken to choice regarding the vaccine.

Notably, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has said he has no plans to get the COVID-19 vaccination and publicly pushed back against the two sets of protocols in the NFL for vaccinated and unvaccinated players.