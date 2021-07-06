Purported Realme GT Master Edition (RMX3366) spotted with Snapdragon 870 at Geekbench – gizmochina

The upcoming Realme GT Master Edition is a very confusing device. In June, a mysterious Realme phone with RMX3366 had appeared in the database of China’s TENAA certification site with images and full specifications. Chinese tipsters have been claiming that this device will be launching in China as the Realme GT Master Edition, and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 870. However, leaked information shared by reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer yesterday claimed that the Realme GT Master Edition will be coming with Snapdragon 778G to Europe. Now, the alleged GT Master Edition has appeared on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870 chip (via).

The RMX3366 handset has been with Qualcomm’s octa-core processor that offers a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The TENAA listing of the phone had revealed that its processor offers maximum clocking speeds of 3.2GHz. The speeds suggest that the smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 870, and not Snapdragon 778G.

TENAA images of the Realme RMX3366

The SoC is coupled with 12 GB of RAM, and it boots to Android 11 OS. It scored 4670 points in the single-core test of Geekbench 4, and it salvaged 12,510 points in the multi-core test. Here is what a Chinese tipster said about the GT Master Edition leak that claims that it has SD778G SoC.

So, are there are two variants of the Realme GT Master Edition, one featuring the Snapdragon 870 for the Chinese market, and a European variant with Snapdragon 778G? Hemmerstoffer’s leak did not mention whether the Realme GT Master Edition heading to Europe has RMX3366 or a different model number. Hopefully, forthcoming reports will clear out the doubts surrounding the GT Master Edition.

RELATED:

DIZO Star 300, Star 500 feature phones launched in India with Rs 1,299 (~$17) starting price

Realme Q3 Pro Carnival arrives on Giztop for $259

realme 7 receives Android 11 (realme UI 2.0) stable update

ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW – FOLLOW US!