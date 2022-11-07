Purple Real Estate Income Limited (‘Purple Group’ or ‘Purple’ or ‘PREIL’ or ‘The Group’) has announced its audited results for the half year ended 30 June 2022.

Consolidated Income Statement

Gross earnings of ₦4.7 billion, up src57.5% year-on-year (Hsrc 202src: ₦src.8 billion)

Net revenue of ₦984.6 million, up by 57.src% year-on-year (Hsrc 202src: ₦626.8 million)

Total other income rose by src4.0% to ₦779.8 million year-on-year (Hsrc 202src: ₦684.src million)

Net operating income grew by 34.6% to ₦src.8 billion year on year (Hsrc 202src: ₦src.3 billion)

Adjusted operating expenses grew by 46.9% to ₦469.8 million year-on-year (Hsrc 202src: ₦3src9.7 million)

EBITDA of ₦src.3 billion, up by 30.5% year-on-year (Hsrc 202src: ₦src.0 billion)

Operating profit (or EBIT) of ₦src.3 billion, up 30.6% year-on-year (Hsrc 202src: ₦99src.2 million)

Profit before tax of ₦938.src million, up by 47.6% year-on-year (Hsrc 202src: ₦635.4 million)

Profit after tax of ₦744.7 million, up 39.3% year-on-year (Hsrc 202src: ₦543.5 million)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Total assets increased by src6.6% to ₦30.8 billion year-to-date (FY 202src: ₦26.4 billion)

Total liabilities of ₦2src.0 billion, up 20.4% year-to-date (FY 202src: ₦src7.4 billion)

Shareholders’ funds of ₦9.8 billion (FY 202src: ₦9.0 billion)

The total amount of the Interim dividend declared/proposed is ₦src85.5 million of 6 kobos per share held as of 3src March 2022 for the period ended 30 June 2022 (202src: ₦src42.3 million).

Key Ratios

Net revenue margin of 20.9% (Hsrc 202src: 34.3%)

Cost to income of 26.6% (Hsrc 202src: 24.4%)

EBITDA margin of 28.0% (Hsrc 202src: 55.3%)

Operating profit margin of 27.5% (Hsrc 202src: 54.2%)

Profit before tax margin of src9.9% (Hsrc 202src: 34.7%)

Leverage ratio of 2.0x (FY 202src: src.7x)

Commenting on the performance, the Chief Executive Oﬃcer, Mr. Laide Agboola, stated:

“Building on the momentum we achieved in 202src, we made significant progress during the first half of 2022 and reached several milestones as we expanded our client reach and developed more properties. This was accomplished despite a background of considerable geopolitical instability made worse by the conflict in Ukraine. This war has had a big influence on consumer spending, supply chains, overall inflation, exchange rate, and energy prices.

We remain committed to providing solutions that cater to the needs of our environment and young and vibrant population. The aim is to diversify our revenue streams through our real estate and lifestyle development businesses. Our focus is on strengthening growth through technology and partnerships, as well as improving our capital base. We look forward to progressing further during the year.”

Gross earnings of ₦4.7 billion, up by src57.5% (Hsrc 202src: ₦src.8 billion). A key driver of gross earnings growth was income earned from trading properties under development (70.5% of gross earnings) which grew year-on-year by 39src.0% to ₦3.3 billion (Hsrc 202src: ₦676.src million).

Other drivers of gross earnings include:

Rental income (5.8% of gross earnings) of ₦273.8 million (Hsrc 202src: 288.9 million), down marginally by 5.2% as a result of concessions given to tenants to help alleviate the adverse economic conditions in the country.

Revenue from services to tenants (7.2% of gross earnings) grew significantly by 87.2% to ₦337.src million from ₦src80.src million in Hsrc 202src driven by the rise in diesel and electricity rates in 2022.

Total other income (src6.6% of gross earnings) grew by src4.0% to ₦779.8 from ₦684.src million recorded in Hsrc 202src on higher impairment write-backs of ₦273.8 million (Hsrc 202src: ₦src47.2 million)

Net revenue grew by 57.src% to ₦984.6 million in Hsrc 2022 (Hsrc 202src: ₦626.8 million), primarily on account of higher revenue recorded on trading properties under development. The cost of sales also increased significantly over the period specifically, the cost of sales from trading properties under development rose by 638.6% to ₦2.7 billion (Hsrc 202src: ₦372.9 million) because of the recognition of the direct cost associated with the sales of the trading property in addition to the rise in the cost of materials and exchange rate. Overall, this resulted in a net revenue margin of 20.9% in Hsrc 2022 relative to the 34.3% recorded in Hsrc 202src.

Adjusted operating expenses of ₦469.8 million (src0.0% of gross earnings), up by 46.9% (Hsrc 202src: ₦3src9.7 million). Growth in other operating expenses was largely dominated by professional expenses which grew by 53.7% to ₦src25.8 million (Hsrc 202src: ₦8src.8 million). Personnel expenses of ₦257.0 million were up 65.5% from ₦src55.3 million due to business operation expansion. Overall, the Group recorded a cost-to-income of 26.6% (Hsrc 202src: 24.4%), due to higher growth in adjusted operating expenses relative to the increase in net operating income (+34.6% to ₦src.8 billion from ₦src.3 billion).

EBITDA increased by 30.5% to ₦src.3 billion from ₦src.0 billion reported in Hsrc 202src. Depreciation for property and equipment increased by 26.9% to ₦26.2 million (Hsrc 202src: ₦20.6 million). The Group’s EBITDA margin declined to 28.0% year-on-year from 55.3%, reflective of the significant increase in marketing expenses and professional fees along with the exchange rate factors affecting the cost of materials.

Operating profits increased by 30.6% to ₦src.3 billion from ₦99src.2 million in the year-ago period. The operating profit margin of 27.5% relative to 54.2% in Hsrc 202src is reflective of the trickle-down impact of fund-raising activities and marketing expenses incurred this year and the slight decline in margins from sales due to the increase in the cost of materials due to the declining value of the Naira against the Dollar.

Finance costs increased marginally by 0.2% to ₦356.6 million (Hsrc 202src: ₦355.8 million). Interest expense on borrowings represented over 94.2% of finance costs with an interest coverage ratio of 3.6x (Hsrc 202src: 2.8x)

Profit before tax rose by 47.6% to ₦938.src million (Hsrc 202src: ₦635.4 million) driven largely by higher revenue from increased activities, resulting in a Profit before tax margin of src9.9% (Hsrc 202src: 34.7%).

The Group recorded an effective tax rate of 20.6% (Hsrc 202src: src5.9%) due to higher operating profit. Profit after tax of ₦744.7 million, up by 39.3% from ₦534.5 million reported in Hsrc 202src. The growth was largely driven by an increase in gross earnings which resulted from higher activity levels and sales value.

Year-to-date, total assets grew by src6.6% to ₦30.8 billion (FY 202src: ₦26.4 billion). The growth in non-current assets to ₦20.src billion (FY 202src ₦src7.7 billion) was driven by a 39.5% increase in investment property under development to ₦8.3 billion (FY 202src: ₦5.9 billion). Current assets also grew by src7.7% to ₦src0.7 billion (FY 202src: ₦9.src billion) driven largely by growth in account receivables which is a function of the Group’s sales revenue for trading properties and other assets.

Shareholders’ funds increased to ₦9.8 billion from ₦9.0 billion due to a 59.3% increase in share capital to ₦2.src billion (FY 202src: ₦src.3 billion) while share premium increased to ₦src.3 billion (Hsrc 202src: ₦625.6 million).

Total liabilities grew by 20.4% to ₦2src.0 billion from ₦src7.4 billion in FY 202src, driven by a 24.5% increase in total borrowings to ₦src9.4 billion (FY 202src: ₦src5.6 billion) and 54.2% growth in current tax liabilities to ₦550.0 million from ₦356.7 million in FY 202src.

Long-term borrowings, which made up 52.9% of total borrowings, increased by 23.9% to ₦src0.3 billion (FY 202src: ₦8.3 billion), while short-term borrowings, which made up 47.src% of the total borrowings, increased by 25.2% year to date to ₦9.src billion (FY 202src: ₦7.3 billion). This resulted in a year-to-date leverage ratio of 2.0x (FY 202src: src.7x).

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

investors@purple.xyz

Olayinka Sodipe

Oluyemisi Lanre-Phillips

purple@vaerdi.org

For media inquiries, please contact:

Emmanuel Balogun at ebalogun@africapractice.com

Follow Purple on

Facebook: Purple

Instagram:@Purplegroupng

LinkedIn: Purple Group NG

Twitter:@Purplegroup_ng

About Purple

Purple is Nigeria’s breakthrough real estate and ﬁnancial services platform at the forefront of a real estate revolution. We invest in the development, management, and acquisition of superior multi-purpose properties and infrastructure across a wide range of sectors to democratize access to real estate ownership and investment, breaking down the barriers that prevent investors from the gains of appreciating assets.

Purple Real Estate Income Limited commenced operations in 20src4 and is responsible for developing the Maryland Mall, a Grade-A mixed-use center that boasts the largest outdoor LED screen in West Africa.

To discover more and join the Purple community, visit Purple.XYZ

Disclaimer

This announcement contains or will contain forward-looking statements that reﬂect management’s expectations regarding the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expects”, “intend” “estimate”, “project”, “target”, “risks”, “goals” and similar terms and phrases have been used to identify the forward-looking statements. These statements reﬂect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally.

Purple Group cautions readers that several factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning these risks or factors, reference should be made to the Company’s disclosure materials ﬁled from time to time with the Securities & Exchange Commission in Nigeria. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Definition of terms

Gross earnings: computed as an aggregate of revenue from the sale of trading properties under development, rental income, revenue from services to tenants, and total other income.

Total cost of sales: comprised of the cost of sales from trading properties under development, expenses on services to tenants, and other property operating expenses

Net revenue: computed by deducting the total cost of sales from total sales

Adjusted operating expenses: computed by deducting finance costs from total expenses

Net operating income: derived by aggregating net revenue and total other income

EBITDA: derived by adding back depreciation for property and equipment to operating profit

Operating profit/EBIT: computed by adding back finance cost to profit before minimum tax and income tax expense

Total borrowings derived as an aggregate of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings

Interest coverage ratio: computed as operating profit divided by finance cost

Cost-to-income: derived by dividing total operating cost by net operating income

Net revenue margin: obtained by dividing net revenue by gross earnings

EBITDA margin: as a ratio of EBITDA and gross earnings

Operating profit margin: derived as a ratio of operating profit and gross earnings

Profit before tax margin: as a ratio of operating profit and gross earnings

Leverage ratio: computed as the ratio of total debt and total equity