Pundit piles on intriguing next Everton manager talk as ‘Lampard could be sacked next week’

Kevin Campbell thinks Ange Postecoglou could be a shout to be the next Everton manager, as Frank Lampard “could be sacked next week”.

Lampard’s tenure at Everton has had many more downs than it has ups. He narrowly managed to stave off relegation last season, as the Toffees finished in 16th.

They are currently precariously placed yet again, finding themselves one point above Nottingham Forest, who are in the final relegation place.

Former Arsenal striker Campbell thinks Lampard should remain in the job, but it would not be a surprise if he was dismissed.

“I think Lampard is the man for the job right now,” he told Football Insider.

“But who knows? He could be sacked next week.”

Celtic boss Postecoglou has been tipped to take up the role, should Lampard get the sack. Campbell feels the former Australia boss has done a fantastic job at Celtic.

“What Postecoglou has done at Celtic has been remarkable,” he said.

“He came with a resume that no one really knew too much about, as a wildcard – and he’s made a real difference.”

Indeed, Celtic won the Scottish Premiership by four points in his first season. On current form, following that up with another triumphant season seems favourite; Postecoglou’s side are currently nine points clear of second-placed Rangers.

Campbell backs the boss to succeed, should he make the switch to Everton.

“Could I see him taking that to Everton? Potentially,” he said.

“He’s got his own style and his own methods both on the pitch and in the transfer market. Why wouldn’t that work at Everton?”

The records of managers swapping the Scottish Premiership for the English Premier League have been mixed of late. Brendan Rodgers – following back-to-back SPL triumphs – managed two fifth-placed finishes in his second and third seasons with Leicester City.

Steven Gerrard, on the other hand, had a vastly different return to England. After a triumphant SPL season, he guided Aston Villa to just 14th place in his first season – three places lower than they’d achieved the previous season.

He then got the sack while the Villans were in 17th the following campaign, after having won just two of their 12 league games to that point in the season.

As such, there are question marks over whether or not Postecoglou would be able to adapt to managing in the English top flight.

-: Everton may sack Lampard and make shock move for former Premier League boss