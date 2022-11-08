Pundit explains why Man City are a ‘level above’ Arsenal in the Premier League title race

Tim Sherwood has praised Arsenal’s brilliant start to the season but still believes that Manchester City are a “level above” anyone else.

The Gunners have enjoyed their best start in years and are likely to top the Premier League table at Christmas.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won 11 of their opening 13 matches and have played some great football along the way.

Sherwood has been impressed with what he has seen, but he still has Man City as the favourite for the title.

He explained (via Premier League Productions): “Arsenal have an opportunity here to win the title. Now, do I think they are going to do it? No, because I think Manchester City are so strong.

“They have Haaland, which makes them even stronger, like Mikel said, they have Pep Guardiola, who is the best manager in the world.

“But they are on it. After 15 games, they are top of the Premier League. Will they strengthen again? They win one more game and go into Christmas at the top of the league. Why shouldn’t they strengthen?”

Arsenal currently have a two-point lead over Man City who sit just behind them.

Due to their game being rearranged, the two sides have not had the opportunity to play each other in the league yet.

Sherwood added: “I tell you a good indication of why I don’t think. Two of their best players are Zinchenko and Jesus. They have come from Man City, it says everything.

“Man City are a level above everyone. But if you can just stay in there. I think they are built of different stuff now. He has put this together. I think the style is magnificent. They are brave. They trust him.”

If Arsenal continue to average 2.61 points per game, they would finish the season with 99 points.

Arteta has built a side which should be taken seriously, especially after their win against Chelsea at the weekend.

Following their victory, Arteta explained: “Big win for us. To come here against a top opponent, dominate the game and actually win it is very meaningful.

“We are a young team, but we showed a lot maturity today, a lot of composure, a lot courage to play on this stage the way we have played.

“That’s easy to say but actually very difficult to do. I think the boys were absolutely phenomenal today.”

Arsenal’s last league game before the World Cup is a fixture at Molineux to take on Wolves.

