PUBG Trailer Hints At Playable Train To Busan Actor Don Lee – Screen Rant

A new trailer for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG for short) seemingly reveals that Korean-American actor Don Lee might be joining the game as a playable character. The trailer is promoting the upcoming Taego update, scheduled to release on July 7th. The update is focused on how the titular Battlegrounds came to be, and will add some new mechanics.

Don Lee first made his appearance in PUBG‘s universe in the live-action short “Ground Zero,” released on June 27th. The Train to Busan actor plays convict Kangjae Ma. A tape of his prison escape (and the resulting massacre) was sold to an anonymous Russian buyer, becoming the first “Gulag Tape.” These tapes would become a huge success on the black market. Eventually, the Battlegrounds as players know them today would form as a result of the tapes.

A new trailer posted to PUBG‘s YouTube and Twitter reveals that Kangjae Ma might be appearing in the game itself (via PCGamesN). The video indicates that Ma could be playable, since he is given his own 3D model, but he might instead act as an NPC or enemy. However, the trailer does give off some nice views of the new map to be added in the update. Said map is also massive, measuring at 8×8 – the same size as the original Miramar.

Along with the new characters and map, a slew of new mechanics will be added in the Taego update. The most notable of these is the ability to self-revive. This much-requested feature has been a long time coming, having been in development since 2018. A Hyundai Pony Coupe can also be seen driven by Lee’s character in the trailer. While not confirmed, it does appear to be an official tie-in and not just a lookalike.

Developers Krafton and the PUBG Corporation are clearly pulling out all the stops when it comes to making Taego an eventful update. Beyond the implementation of long-awaited features, the size and overall polish of the new map will hopefully make it a favorite with players. Don Lee’s involvement can also not be understated. While he was already a respected actor for his work in Train to Busan, he is also slated to appear in Marvel’s Eternals in late 2021. Having his name attached to the Taego update – and possibly appearing as a playable character – is sure to entice players. Lastly, the expansion of the universe’s backstory and lore will likely drum up some interest as well. The pieces are in place for what might just be PUBG‘s greatest update yet.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available on Windows, mobile, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One.

Source: PCGamesN, PUBG/Twitter





