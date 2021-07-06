PUBG: New State — When’s the next alpha? – Android Central

Best answer: PUBG: New State’s first alpha test ended on June 14. We don’t know when the next one will take place, but the developers have promised multiple alpha tests leading up to the game’s release.

Try before you die PUBG: New State is the true sequel to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the first major battle royale game. While PUBG Mobile remains one of the most popular Android games available, PUBG: New State plans on improving the game in every regard, from its upgraded graphics engine to new mechanics introduced, including dodges, drone calls, and support requests. In order to ensure that the developers meet the fan’s expectations, a limited alpha took place, giving players a hands-on look at the new map, Troi 2051. But for those who missed it, one question remains on their mind — when is the next alpha? Well, the answer we just don’t know yet. PUBG: New State’s next alpha is coming… eventually

The developer Krafton is most likely combing through the feedback from the recent alpha test that ended on June 14, so we might not hear back for some time. However, it did release a video featuring the positive reactions from a variety of different streamers. For games like this, there’s bound to be a few more stress tests in the pipeline. A tweet from its official Twitter page also promises a number of alpha tests to come in limited regions. PUBG Mobile is one of the best shooters on the Android, and we’re sure that PUBG: New State will follow suit. You can pre-register now on the Google Play store so that you don’t miss out on the next alpha or closed beta test. PUBG: New State is slated to release later this year.