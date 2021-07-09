PUBG: New State Trailer Shows Off New Vehicles, Weapons, and More – GameRant

A new trailer for the upcoming mobile battle royale PUBG: New State reveals some of the near-future game’s weapons, vehicles, and more.

PUBG: New State isn’t just a mobile version of the original PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. That’s a point that PUBG Studio has gone out of its way to convey, but saying is different from seeing what it means. Many PUBG fans aren’t sure what to expect, though there’s absolutely a lot of excitement for the game among battle royale fans. To help provide some insight into what PUBG: New State is aiming to provide, a new trailer for the game was shared on social media.

Despite lasting only 48 seconds, the PUBG: New State trailer covers a lot of ground. The first 30 seconds are framed like a full match. The player drops in from a jet, just like a typical battle royale, and goes through a series of vehicle chases and gunfights before ultimately claiming victory. The final third of the trailer shows brief glimpses of cinematic action including explosions, drones, and more car chases.

While the cinematic trailer isn’t necessarily representative of PUBG: New State‘s final gameplay, it does give a look at some key aspects of the game. For example, there’s a clear focus on showing off both weapons and vehicles in the trailer. The AKM is shown close-up, for one, but other familiar PUBG guns are also shown. The vehicles offer a mix of seemingly modern cars and near-future options.

New vehicles, gun customization along with that near-future twist are some of the things we can’t wait for you to experience as we get closer to the release of PUBG: NEW STATE. Pre-register now on Google Play at https://t.co/CpMYYUkPF8 pic.twitter.com/tXapK1Bx6e — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) July 9, 2021

The trailer also does a good job of showing off a lot of PUBG: New State‘s map, Troi. It’s not anything particularly surprising, as PUBG: New State is still surprisingly grounded despite having robotic appendages and futuristic vehicles. Still, environments range from trailer parks to fields of wind turbines. There’s also a hint of the game’s destruction system, which allows some environmental elements to be destroyed with gunfire.

PUBG: New State is still in development, with plans to fully launch later this year. PUBG: New State does have a testing version of the game that’s currently being played by some mobile users, however. That’s why there’s a surprising amount known about the game despite relatively few trailers or announcements. Interested fans can register to participate via PUBG: New State‘s Google Play profile.

The battle royale landscape is saturated right now. It’s saturated to the point where PUBG: New State will be competing with PUBG Mobile when it launches later this year. But PUBG Studio must see an opportunity in PUBG: New State that makes this game worth pursuing over its other releases. This new trailer hopefully offers a glimpse of what PUBG Studio projects are worth looking forward to.

PUBG: New State releases on iOS and Android devices later this year.

