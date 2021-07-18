PUBG is ‘old’ and ‘done’: Check out sensational claims of YouTuber Shroud about this battle royale game – Hindustan Times

Is PUBG really old and done? It has been around for some time and now and some influencers are making sensational claims. PUBG, the popular battle royale game that was released as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has amassed over a billion players since it launched back in 2016. Since then, the game has tasted success both in terms of downloads as well as in revenue, despite competition from games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Shroud, a popular YouTuber, however, has a different take on PUBG, and has shared his thoughts in a recent video explaining what he thinks of the game.

According to Shroud, whose real name is Michael Grzesiek, PUBG is now “old, dated, and done”. The YouTuber says he stopped playing the game and that he dusts it out occasionally. However, he says he can come back to the game if the company were to release a sequel, according to a report by Dexerto.

The YouTuber claimed that his usual PUBG experience would involve a few initial games that were “actually pretty fun”, after which the next ten minutes would involve getting a kill, spawning, getting killed, spawning and dying after getting another kill, no matter where he went in the game. You can watch the entire video on Shroud’s YouTube channel.

“People think they want this game. But in reality… it’s old, it’s dated, it’s done. That’s it. Let’s move on. Wait for PUBG2,” the YouTuber stated. He also believes that the game should change one important aspect – where players spawn on the map. Instead of spawning in random places, Shroud believes that they should be able to select locations where they spawn on the map, according to the report.

It’s worth noting that despite the YouTuber’s claims about the game, the mobile version of PUBG remains more popular than ever. A recent report states that the game was the top-grossing game in terms of overall revenue across the Google Play Store and App Store for the first half of 2021. The app has reportedly generated $1.5 billion in revenue across both stores, beating apps like Pokemon GO, Candy Crush Saga Garena Free Fire and Genshin Impact.

It should be mentioned here that Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India, has racked up as many as 10 million downloads since its recent release, indicating its popularity despite having its look and feel changed somewhat.

However, surely, as far as the gaming community is concerned, his idea of a PUBG 2 sounds more than interesting and should be something that the company looks at soon.