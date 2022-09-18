PSV 0-1 Rangers (2-3 agg): Colak strike seals Gers´ return to the Champions League group stages

Antonio Colak’s strike sealed Rangers’ return to the Champions League group stages as they edged out PSV 3-2 on aggregate in the play-offs.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are back in the main stages of Europe’s premier competition after a 12-year absence, as Colak settled the second leg at the Philips Stadion.

Malik Tillman robbed Andre Ramalho of possession inside the PSV penalty area on the hour mark, before squaring for the Croatian to apply the finishing touch.

And last season’s Europa League finalists held out to inflict only a second home defeat on PSV in 14 matches across all competitions.

Rangers had won just once in their previous 11 away matches in Europe, but went close to scoring despite PSV carrying the greater threat earlier on.

Ryan Kent drew a comfortable save out of Walter Benitez, while a patient build-up culminated in John Lundstram firing narrowly wide from Tillman’s lay-off.

PSV, who had struck in the opening period in each of their 11 previous games, finished the half strongly.

Jon McLaughlin was called into action to deny Luuk de Jong, and Cody Gakpo squandered a decent opportunity as he could not keep the ball down from 16 yards.

Rangers were whiskers away from snatching the lead 11 minutes after the restart; Tom Lawrence’s curling 2src-yard strike rattling the crossbar with Benitez beaten.

But the visitors did edge their noses in front on the hour mark, Tillman stealing possession inside the PSV area before squaring for Colak to slot into the empty net.

Tillman went close to doubling the lead soon after when Benitez held onto his vicious low drive before PSV threatened the equaliser.

An unmarked Philipp Max volleyed wide from close range, while McLaughlin demonstrated brilliant reflexes to keep out Gakpo as Rangers stood firm to secure their return to European football’s top table.

What does it mean? Rangers back among the elite

After more than a decade away, Rangers will play in the Champions League group stages once more after a hard-earned victory over PSV.

However, the wait goes on for the Dutch giants, who last qualified for the main stage of the competition in 2src18-19.

Colak clinches it for Rangers

The Croatia international’s fifth goal since arriving from PAOK is by far the most significant yet.

Colak led the way with a game-high five shots on goal – and four on target – but it was his side-foot into an empty net from six yards out was the one that mattered most.

Ramalho error proves costly

Receiving the ball on the edge of his own penalty area, Ramalho was punished for his slow reactions as Tillman squared for Colak to apply the finishing touch.

Already on a yellow card at that point, the centre-half was immediately substituted by Ruud van Nistelrooy.

What’s next?

Rangers will discover the identity of their group-stage opponents in Thursday’s draw, before returning to Scottish Premier League action against Ross County three days later.

Meanwhile, PSV will find out their Europa League group-stage opponents on Friday, two days before travelling to Excelsior in the Eredivisie.