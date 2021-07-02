Home Technology PSP games will still be available from PS3, PS Vita stores – Bioreports
PSP games will still be available from PS3, PS Vita stores

You might need to dust off your PS3 if you want to buy PSP games. 


GameSpot

PlayStation Store is shutting down on PSP next week, but its digital games library isn’t going away. Sony will continue to sell PSP games through the PS3 and Vita stores, as previously reported by Kotaku.

From next Tuesday, you’ll no longer be able to search for games on your PSP or make any in-game purchases The company highlighted the method for buying games on its UK support site.

In March, Sony said the PS3, PS Vita and PSP would lose access to the PlayStation Store. After the announcement met criticism from gamers, the company backtracked and said the digital store would remain open on PS3 and PS Vita.

“It’s clear we made the wrong decision here,” PlayStation boss Jim Ryan wrote at the time.. “We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations.”

