PSP Games Aren’t Going Anywhere, At Least On Vita and PS3 – IGN – IGN

PlayStation has updated the messaging on its support page for “discontinued apps, features and services” to reflect the change amid the shutdown of the PSP store. “You’ll still be able to purchase and play PSP content that is available on the PS3 and PS Vita stores,” the site says. “However, you’ll no longer be able to make purchases via the in-game store for PSP content.”

The newly-released notice on the site also makes clear that users will still be able to download previously purchases PSP content, though, from July 6, users will no longer be able to perform searches or make in-game purchases. It was previously stated that “PSP commerce functionality” would end on July 2 but, up until now, it was unclear what Sony had planned.

Sony originally announced in March that it would be shutting down the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 3 and PSP on July 2, 2021, and the PSN Store for the Vita on August 27, 2021. The company addressed the store closure in an email sent out to customers, confirming that they would still be able to re-download and play previously purchased games and videos.

The news was met with dismay from video game preservation advocates after knowing many legacy games from the PS1 and PSP era would no longer be available after a certain date. The public outcry seemingly prompted Sony to reverse that decision, as Sony released a fresh statement in April to reveal that the stores for PS3 and PS Vita would continue to live on.

While Sony was keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices, it was never made entirely clear whether PSP content would be available for sale on those platforms. The clarity gained from the latest update will be great news for those who still use these systems and for the preservation of video game history as a whole.

