PSO2 New Genesis: How to Get Alpha Reactor and What They’re For – GameRant

Alpha Reactors in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis are a necessary material for upgrading some important items and raising that Battle Power.

In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, players have a variety of items they will need to go out and find in order to progress through the story. One of these elusive items for all six PSO2 classes is the Alpha Reactor.

What is an Alpha Reactor in PSo2?

The main purpose of Alpha Reactors is to upgrade weapons and enhance an item’s Battle Power in PSO2. Alpha Reactors are a necessary component for making sure that a weapon, armor, or other item is at its highest level. Players can upgrade these in the Item Counter, which is located across the way from the Class Counter.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Alpha Reactors are also a great source of making some in-game money. Since about 14 of them spawn every day in random places, players can use most of them just to sell for cash. In this 2021 MMORPG, money can be difficult to come by if players aren’t farming for it, and one Alpha Reactor sells for a whopping 3,500 N-Meseta, which is 49,000 if players sell all 14.

Where Can Players get Alpha Reactors?

Alpha Reactors can be a pain to track down. Unfortunately for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis players, the locations of these materials move every single day. Thankfully, there are some people online who are willing to put in the work to help players find Reactors everyday, including Rappy Burst, a Twitter user and PSO2 player. They list all the found locations of Alpha Reactors every day. Alpha Reactors spawn in the same locations daily for all users, so players can use this map to find Reactors in their own games.

Alpha Reactors Location (7/10) ✨

TOTAL: 14/14

Central Aelio: 5/5 🆗

North Aelio: 3/3 🆗

West Aelio: 3/3 🆗

South Aelio: 3/3 🆗 💴 3,500×14 = 49,000 N-Meseta *Can be picked up once per account.

**Alpha Reactors spawn at same location for all servers and players.#PSO2NGS #PSO2 pic.twitter.com/rFtjdgeIbv — Rappy Burst (@RappyBurst) July 10, 2021

Alpha Reactors respawn daily in brand new locations, and Twitter users like Rappy are a big help to track all of these items down without wasting any time searching. Just make sure to double check that the date on the tweet and the map matches today’s date to ensure that all players have the most up-to-date information.

Other Ways to Farm Money in PSO2

There are several other items and quests that will help players to farm money other than Alpha Reactors in PSO2 even for new players, including:

Daily Quests

Weekly Quests

Collecting Red Boxes

Grinding in Combat Zone areas

While Alpha Reactors do make the most Meseta per hour, especially when players have a map to lead them to all the locations every day, these other ways can ensure that players of PSO2 are never short on cash.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is available for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

MORE: Phantasy Star Online 2: The 13 Character Classes, Ranked

Source: Reddit





Email



Dead by Daylight Reveals Most Popular Survivors and Killers