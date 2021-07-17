Home NEWS PSG’s Hakimi Contracts COVID-19
PSG’s Hakimi Contracts COVID-19

Paris Saint-Germain wing-back Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for coronavirus and been put into isolation, a source close to the club told bioreports on Saturday.

Morroco’s Hakimi, 22, made his Parisian debut in Wednesday’s friendly win over third-tier Le Mans after joining Inter Milan for 60 million euros ($71 million) last week.

He missed Saturday’s pre-season draw with third-division Chambly and is set to be sidelined for next week’s games with Augsburg and Genoa.

READ ALSO: US Shipping 25 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Africa – Officials

PSG were hit hard by Covid-19 at the start of last season when several players tested positive and Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, and Leandro Paredes had to self-isolate after a holiday to Ibiza following the team’s Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich.

