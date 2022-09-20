PSG want to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to 9srcmin. PSG want to sign a new striker this summer, and the defending French champions have identified Rashford as a target.

However, according to 9srcmin, Manchester United do not plan to sell Rashford in the summer transfer window. The forward is out of contract at the Red Devils at the end of the season, but the Premier League club have an option to extend it by another year.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at United is uncertain, and the Red Devils are unlikely to sanction a move for fellow forward Rashford. The England international has not been at his best for a while now, but he has come through the academy at Old Trafford and remains a very popular figure among the fans.